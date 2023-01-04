Online retailer Mattress Online is celebrating after collecting a range of regional and national trade awards throughout 2022.

The Rotherham-based company’s growth through the pandemic was followed with a string of awards, including the firm’s chief executive Steve Adams being recognised in the inaugural FEBE Growth 100.

Most prominently, Mattress Online landed an E-Commerce Business Award at the 2022 Scale-Up Awards which took place at Tobacco Dock in London.

Mr Adams said: “To be acknowledged locally and nationally for our work is incredible.

Left to right: Martin Eastwood chief operations officer, Lisa Sigsworth customer service agent, Sarah Medlock dispatch coordinator, Callum Sargant inventory and warehouse systems manager, & Lee Wild warehouse manager at the Excellence in Business Awards 2022.

“The recognition we’ve had this year celebrating our growth, culture and entrepreneurialism is more than we could have wished for when we started the year.”

The firm was also listed in the Northern Tech Awards 2022 Top 100 Companies at number 19 with a 58 per cent growth rate.

Mattress Online also won Online Bed Retailer of the Year for the fourth year in a row.

In September 2022, Mattress Online was named Best Online Retailer by Interiors Monthly and in November 2022, it was crowned Medium Sized Business of the Year at the Yorkshire Post Business Excellence Awards.

Development team manager Kirsty Mullen has also been shortlisted for Young Digital and Tech Professional of the Year 2023.

The business saw turnover leap during the pandemic fuelled by stay-at-home spending on DIY and homeware, going from £19m in 2019/2020 to £37.5m in 2020/2021.

