The group, which includes AESSEAL and AVT Reliability, have produced a short video which aims to explain to Children how cloud computing works, and how it is used in engineering across the globe.

Group Managing Director, Chris Rea, said, “I thought that it’s never too early to get kids

interested in engineering, and I don’t agree that the explanations need to be over-

technical. Cloud computing and the internet of things is a real game changer.

“The primary school kids of today are the reliability engineers of the future. With this in

mind, I challenged the media team at AESSEAL to make a video explaining how they

can reach out from Rotherham and potentially change the world.”

The short video explains how AES Engineering group product Machine Sentry allows engineers to remotely monitor the condition of machines across the world using AI and cloud computing.

Machine Sentry is a web hosted condition monitoring solution, developed by AVT Reliability, which provides detailed tools to monitor industrial equipment from anywhere in the world, supported by engineers in Rotherham.

The video is set to be sent out to hundreds of local schools, along with being promoted on social media.

The group is also asking parents, teachers and other interested people to help in spreading the message.

AES Engineering Ltd, the largest part of which is AESSEAL, operate in