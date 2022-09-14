Rotherham manufacturing firm AESSEAL saves £636,500 after investing in solar panels

The changes were made as AESSEAL founded the Betterworld philanthropic organisation, which is intended to encourage businesses to limit the negative consequences of climate change.

AESSEAL were advised by Betterworld member Gripple to invest in solar panels, as they had done across various factory roofs in Sheffield.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AESSEAL and AES Managing Director, Chris Rea, said that while the original investment decision was primarily for environmental reasons, the helpful advice “from our friends at Gripple”, was now paying significant business dividends.

Rotherham-based manufacturing firm AESSEAL has saved over £600,000 after investing in solar panels.

“AESSEAL and Betterworld would like to thank Gripple and Hugh Facey for reducing the annual energy bill at its Rotherham Headquarters by an estimated £636,500 a year when the installation of the 2,300 solar panels is completed.”

At the time the decision was made to recondition its roofs and buy 2,300 solar panels, AESSEAL had re-signed electricity contracts at an average rate of 6p per kilowatt hour and gas at 2p per kilowatt hour.