Roxy Ball Room and mydentist complete line-up at £17m Stonebow House redevelopment in York
Oakgate Group regenerated Stonebow House in York, which also included repurposing the long-term vacant office space into luxury apartments, which are all sold and fully occupied.
The £17m redevelopment scheme remodelled the building to include 13 apartments, four duplex penthouses and 31,500 sq. ft of retail and leisure space.
mydentist will occupy the unit which was previously the Supersonic Gym and Roxy Ball Room will occupy the middle of the three commercial units on the ground floor of the building. This site will be Roxy Leisure’s 20th site under the Roxy Ball Room brand.
Richard France, managing director of Wetherby-based Oakgate Group, said: “The transformation of Stonebow House, is now nearing completion with the occupation of the final two commercial units, bringing more vibrancy and life into the immediate area.
The Co-Op store has been open since August 2021.