Royal Opera House signs deal with Leeds-based Northern Bloc ice cream

Northern Bloc has signed an exclusive three-year deal with London’s Royal Opera House

The Leeds-based artisan ice cream brand, Northern Bloc, has signed deals to supply some of the most famous venues in Britain, including The National Theatre,

which streamed some of its sell-out productions on Youtube during the height of the pandemic.

The company has now secured an agreement to become the exclusive ice cream provider to the Royal Opera House’s front of house spaces.

Northern Bloc and the Royal Opera House are also working together to prepare for the reopening of the venue, ensuring refreshments can be served safely in the front of house areas. It’s not the first time Northern Bloc has supported the arts.

During the pandemic, Northern Bloc created a limited edition vegan ice cream called The Show Must Go On! available exclusively in Waitrose. Proceeds from sales of the white chocolate and honeycomb flavour are donated to Theatre Support Fund+, which supports arts charities responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northern Bloc was recently awarded a six figure investment from private equity firm, Mobeus Equity Partners and is investing part of this capital in new machinery.