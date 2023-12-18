The Hull office of audit, tax and consulting firm RSM UK has held a fundraising initiative aimed at helping poverty-hit children to keep warm this winter and bereaved families to be supported through their loss

The 100-strong team raised more than £25,000 from events ranging from food challenges to fitness training with Olympians and have handed it over to the Sailors’ Children’s Society, a charity founded in Hull over 200 years ago and now providing lifelines nationally to the families of seafarers in crisis; and Dove House Hospice, which is expanding its range of services.

Natasha Barley, CEO of the Sailors’ Children’s Society, said: “What RSM did makes a massive difference. They raised a phenomenal amount of money and they had a lot of fun doing it.

“The money will go towards our winter appeal, to provide winter coats and sturdy shoes for children across the country, which they would unfortunately not have without the support of the charity.”