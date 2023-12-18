RSM UK's Hull office raises over £25,000 for two local charities
The 100-strong team raised more than £25,000 from events ranging from food challenges to fitness training with Olympians and have handed it over to the Sailors’ Children’s Society, a charity founded in Hull over 200 years ago and now providing lifelines nationally to the families of seafarers in crisis; and Dove House Hospice, which is expanding its range of services.
Natasha Barley, CEO of the Sailors’ Children’s Society, said: “What RSM did makes a massive difference. They raised a phenomenal amount of money and they had a lot of fun doing it.
“The money will go towards our winter appeal, to provide winter coats and sturdy shoes for children across the country, which they would unfortunately not have without the support of the charity.”
Jonny Bottomley, partnership development fundraiser for Dove House, said: “The money has come in at a really important time for us. The impact of Covid reduced our services right down to our bedded unit and we are working hard to reopen some of the provision that we had to close, and offer some new support. We have so far opened some outpatient services, community groups, and groups for child bereavement and general bereavement.”
