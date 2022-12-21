A West Yorkshire company has been charged with numerous offences relating to providing Covid tests.

Among the charges against RT Diagnostics is a claim that that it engaged in “aggressive” trade practices by calling a customer late in the evening urging them to remove a negative online review.

The case against the Dewsbury company was first heard at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates Court on Tuesday, when the case was adjourned until April.

The 11 charges are being brought by Trading Standards and Calderdale Council, and also include claims the company engaged in “misleading practices” by claiming on the company website that all test results would be sent to consumers within 24 hours.

RT Diagnostics

Another charge is that the company made or processed medical devices “contrary to Safety Regulations.”

Mr Hallam, prosecuting on behalf of Trading Standards, told magistrates there was still further investigation work to do, and asked the case to be adjourned. Magistrates agreed, and the case will next be heard at the court on April 20.

The full list of charges are:

Engaging in a commercial practice which was aggressive – namely calling a consumer late in the evening stating they would receive a refund if they removed any negative posts online first, through the use of harassment, coercion or undue influence.

Trader engage in a commercial practice which is a misleading omission – between 11/06/2022 and 25/06/2022 at Halifax, being a trader, engaged in a commercial practice which, by omission, was misleading in that its factual context hid material information, namely that the product had been approved endorsed or authorised by a public or private body.

Between 27/05/2021 and 15/06/2021 at Halifax being a trader, engaged in a commercial practice which was a misleading action in that it contained false information and was therefore untruthful namely claiming on the company website that all test results would be sent to consumers within 24 hours and it caused or was likely to have caused the average consumer to take a transactional decision he would not have taken otherwise.

Between 02/06/2021 and 06/12/2021 at Halifax being a trader knowingly or recklessly engaged in a commercial practice which contravened the requirements of professional diligence and which materially distorted or was likely to materially distort the economic behaviour of the average consumer with regard to a product, namely materially distort the economic behaviour of the average consumer with regard to the product.

Between 01/04/2021 and 31/07/2021 at Halifax carrying on a business of making or processing medical devices, namely Covid 19 testing kits regulation 40(2) of the medical devices regulations 2002 contrary to the above Safety Regulations.

Between 01/04/2021 and 31/07/2021 at Halifax carrying on a business of making or processing medical devices, namely Nasopharyngeal swabs regulation 14(2) and 4 of the medical devices regulations 2002 contrary to the above Safety Regulations.

Between 01/04/2021 and 31/07/2021 at Halifax carrying on a business of making or processing medical devices, namely Covid 19 testing kits regulation 34 of the medical devices regulations 2002 contrary to safety regulations.

Between 01/04/2021 and 31/07/2021 at Halifax carrying on a business of making or processing medical devices, namely Covid 19 testing kits regulation 34 of the medical devices regulations 2002 contrary to Safety Regulations.

Between 01/04/2021 and 31/07/2021 at Halifax carrying on a business of making or processing medical devices, namely Covid 19 testing kits regulation 36 of the medical devices regulations 2002 contrary to safety regulations.

Between 01/04/2021 and 31/07/2021 at Halifax carrying on a business of making or processing medical devices, namely Covid 19 testing kits regulation 44 of the medical devices regulations 2002 contrary to the above Safety Regulations.