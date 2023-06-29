A Yorkshire hotel is to introduce a new woodland spa hidden in its grounds which also features outdoor bathing.

Rudding Park Hotel, in Harrogate, has already won a number of awards for its spa but it is now launching its new ‘woodland spring bathing’. Hidden in woodland on the stylish resort’s grounds are two private fresh water tubs so guests can relax. A personal host will also be on hand to serve champagne, cocktails, or beer.

The AA four-star hotel has been nominated for an award at this year’s World Spa Awards in the England's Best Country House Hotel Spa 2023 category. Its state-of-the-art spa uses water from the grounds at Rudding Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Johnson, head of spa at Rudding Park, said: “The popularity of embracing the outdoors to boost wellbeing shows no sign of slowing down. We understand wellbeing means different things to different people and the addition of Woodland Spring Bathing offers something for everyone.

Guests applying a Moorish Mud Mask while enjoying outdoors bathing at Rudding Park's new woodland spa in Harrogate.

"Whether you want to reconnect with nature, invest in your health by boosting your magnesium levels or simply have a fun shared experience with friends or family whilst sipping on a refreshing drink, it is your choice."