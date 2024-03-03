Rushbond adds landmark Harrogate office building to its growing commercial portfolio
The acquisition of The Exchange in Harrogate, located above the town’s station, is part of Rushbond’s plan to grow its portfolio of well-located commercial assets in Yorkshire, having also recently purchased the Bank House in Leeds – the former home of the Bank of England.
The Exchange building, which dominates the town centre skyline, has ground floor access to the mainline station which offers direct connections to Leeds, York and London.
The building is currently home to a range of businesses from software development companies to law firms and architecture practices, and also features two retail units on the ground floor.
Rushbond will now undertake a programme of renovations to the building and the few remaining vacant suites – which range between 765sft to 5,300 sq ft.
This is Rushbond’s second recent major investment in the town. It recently started work on transforming the Herald Buildings – the former headquarters of the Harrogate Advertiser – into a new retail and apartment scheme.
Richard Baker, from Rushbond, said: “The Exchange building represents an incredible asset management opportunity for Rushbond. There is no better address for businesses wanting to locate in central Harrogate, with stunning views across this beautiful spa town and countryside beyond.”