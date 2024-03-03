The acquisition of The Exchange in Harrogate, located above the town’s station, is part of Rushbond’s plan to grow its portfolio of well-located commercial assets in Yorkshire, having also recently purchased the Bank House in Leeds – the former home of the Bank of England.

The Exchange building, which dominates the town centre skyline, has ground floor access to the mainline station which offers direct connections to Leeds, York and London.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Property firm Rushbond has acquired The Exchange in Harrogate, a landmark ten-storey office building located in a prime location above the town’s train station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building is currently home to a range of businesses from software development companies to law firms and architecture practices, and also features two retail units on the ground floor.

Rushbond will now undertake a programme of renovations to the building and the few remaining vacant suites – which range between 765sft to 5,300 sq ft.

This is Rushbond’s second recent major investment in the town. It recently started work on transforming the Herald Buildings – the former headquarters of the Harrogate Advertiser – into a new retail and apartment scheme.