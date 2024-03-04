Ryanair and Wizz Air: Low-cost airlines record increases in passenger numbers

Ryanair, the larger of the two companies, said it carried 11.1m passengers last month – an increase of 5 per cent from the 10.6m people who took a Ryanair flight in February 2023.

Its load factor – the proportion of seats that were filled with passengers – was 92 per cent, unchanged from a year earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came as Ryanair announced it had cancelled the lowest number of flights because of the Israel-Gaza conflict since before Hamas’s October attacks. It cancelled 800 flights last month due to the war, down from 950 in January.

Ryanair said it carried 11.1m passengers last month, an increase of 5 per cent from the 10.6m people who took a Ryanair flight in February 2023.(Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

Meanwhile, Wizz Air announced a 15.8 per cent rise in passenger numbers last month, compared with February 2023, to 4.4m. Its load factor was 90.0 per cent.

The airline said its load factor was “impacted by reallocated Israel capacity”, but did not give any details. It also flew more capacity than expected during the month.

Wizz Air said its emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) for every kilometre it transported each passenger rose 5.1 per cent to 51.4 grams. Its overall emissions were 409,624 tonnes, an increase of 21.3 per cent on a year ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company said: “Wizz Air continues to consistently report the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km among competitor airlines, with 52.0 grams per passenger/km for the rolling 12 months to 29 February 2024.”

The airline recently announced it would open a second training centre in Rome in May this year. It will be able to train up to 4,800 pilots every year at the site.

It also added two Airbus A321neos to its fleet in Budapest.