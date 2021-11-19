Ryanair confirms plan to delist from the London Stock Exchange and remain listed solely in Ireland

The company said the volume of trading of its shares on the London market “does not justify the costs related to such listing and admission to trading”.

In a statement, Ryanair said: "As indicated at our interim results, and following subsequent shareholder engagement, Ryanair has decided to request the cancellation of London Listing as the volume of trading of the shares on the London Stock Exchange does not justify the costs related to such listing and admission to trading, and so as to consolidate trading liquidity to one regulated market for the benefit of all shareholders."