Ryanair confirms plan to delist from the London Stock Exchange and remain listed solely in Ireland

Ryanair has confirmed plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange and remain listed solely in Ireland.

By Greg Wright
Friday, 19th November 2021, 7:31 am
Updated Friday, 19th November 2021, 7:34 am

The company said the volume of trading of its shares on the London market “does not justify the costs related to such listing and admission to trading”.

In a statement, Ryanair said: "As indicated at our interim results, and following subsequent shareholder engagement, Ryanair has decided to request the cancellation of London Listing as the volume of trading of the shares on the London Stock Exchange does not justify the costs related to such listing and admission to trading, and so as to consolidate trading liquidity to one regulated market for the benefit of all shareholders."

"Following the cancelation of the London Listing, the company will continue to have a primary listing on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin, which offers shareholders the highest standard of protection, including compliance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, and its ADRs are listed on NASDAQ."

