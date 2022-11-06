The Dore Grill Restaurant on Church Lane in the village of Dore said despite top reviews by happy customers after visits to the restaurant, not enough people are visiting. The business closed last night.

In a Facebook post, the owners said: “It is with the greatest regret that I must announce that the old adage ‘use it or lose it’ has come true. We may have 5 star reviews on TripAdvisor but that has made no difference to our customer numbers.

“As of tonight The Dore Grill is permanently closed. We are too upset to post more at the moment.

The Dore Grill in Sheffield has closed after 36 years

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have tried our best to keep going but the costs are too great. The large chains can weather the storm but tiny family owned businesses like ours have had no chance.

“Thanks all to our regular customers for your support over the last 36 years.”

News of the closure has been met with shock and sadness. Mia Wilson described the announcement as “heartbreaking news” and Emma McCulloch said it was the “end of an era”.

Sue Briffa posted: “Like everyone else, I am so sorry to learn about your decision to close. You must have done some real soul searching and I don’t envy you having to make this call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really wish that we, as a community, could have done more to help. Almost everyone in Dore has a fabulous memory of happy times at the Dore Grill, your family has been so much to so many.”

Kieron Willans said “the village won't be the same without the Dore Grill” and Lynne Smith added: “We are heartbroken to hear your news. Times are very hard for small food businesses.”