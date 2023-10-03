Safestyle in talks with parties who have expressed interest in investing in group
Safestyle said that these discussions have been productive and remain ongoing.
The statement added: “In order to achieve a working capital injection, which will not be in the form of an equity placing, an alternative financing structure.. is currently being sought. Alongside the discussions with existing shareholders and other third parties, the board has had good discussions with the group's bank, who have remained supportive, regarding renegotiating terms of the RCF (revolving credit facility) in the form of a covenant waiver.”
Safestyle said this was yet to be formally agreed and is expected to be inter-conditional with the working capital injection.
It added: “The board remains confident that it will secure the ongoing support required to enable the group to navigate the near-term challenges presented by what is a difficult market context. Looking further ahead, the board maintains that growth recovery prospects are strong and data of an ageing housing stock in need of repair underpins this.”