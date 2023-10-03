Safestyle UK, the retailer and manufacturer of replacement windows and doors, is in talks with a number of third parties who have expressed an interest in investing in the group.

Safestyle said that these discussions have been productive and remain ongoing.

The statement added: “In order to achieve a working capital injection, which will not be in the form of an equity placing, an alternative financing structure.. is currently being sought. Alongside the discussions with existing shareholders and other third parties, the board has had good discussions with the group's bank, who have remained supportive, regarding renegotiating terms of the RCF (revolving credit facility) in the form of a covenant waiver.”

Safestyle said this was yet to be formally agreed and is expected to be inter-conditional with the working capital injection.

