Safestyle UK: 'Large numbers' of staff made redundant without warning set to take legal action

“Large numbers” of Safestyle UK staff made redundant this week are set to take legal action against the company, an employment law firm has said.

Bradford-based Safestyle went into administration on Monday, with an initial 680 redundancies made without prior warning and only 70 staff kept on to assist with winding down the well-known business.

West Yorkshire-based Morrish Solicitors said large numbers of affected workers have already been in touch with them in respect of making claims for up to 90 days’ pay.

Such action often occurs in large administrations when insolvencies mean usual redundancy consultation periods have not occurred.

Tony Rippon, Associate Solicitor at Morrish Solicitors, said: “This is sad news for local Yorkshire industry and a devastating time for ex-employees and their families. Unfortunately, we’re seeing a rise in the number of redundancies in the current climate, particularly in the manufacturing industry. These are always very worrying times for the staff affected.

“Morrish Solicitors will support ex-employees in any ways they can as a result of what has happened. From the information received, it seems Safestyle UK hasn’t complied with its legal obligations to inform and consult in good time before making redundancies. This means staff made redundant may be able to secure an Employment Tribunal award of up to 90 days' gross pay. This is known as a protective award.”

"If a protective award claim is successful, some of the compensation awarded can be recovered from the Insolvency Service out of the National Insurance Fund, which will pay up to 8 weeks’ pay (subject to weekly pay limits). If anyone wants to know more, or has any queries about their entitlements generally, they shouldn’t hesitate to contact us.”