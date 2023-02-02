Safestyle UK says “resilient” trading will help the group return to profitability in 2023

The chief executive of Safestyle UK has said he is confident “resilient” trading will help the group return to profitability in 2023.

In a trading update Safestyle, which is a retailer and manufacturer of PVCu replacement windows and doors, said it expects to report full year revenues of around £154.3m, which are around 7.7 per cent higher than the prior year, and an underlying loss before tax in line with market expectations.

Rob Neale, CEO of Safestyle, commented: “Despite a number of unforeseen challenges in 2022, I am pleased with the significant progress we delivered on our strategic priorities and whilst we remain mindful of the difficulties facing UK consumers, we are confident that our business will continue to trade resiliently and return to profitability in 2023.

"Since taking on the CEO role in December, I am excited about the medium term opportunities for the group and look forward to updating shareholders on progress at our final results in March.”