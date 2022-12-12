Safety equipment firm Arco's new CEO ready to accelerate plans for growth

Hull-based safety equipment firm Arco has announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer to deliver on its strategic growth plan for the next three years.

Guy Bruce is to take on the job, succeeding former MD David Evison who has recently retired,

Mr Bruce joins the business from Equans, where he was the Interim Managing Director, and prior to that the specialist building materials distributor SIG plc.

Mr Bruce said he is looking forward to taking on the new challenge.

“I’m delighted to be joining Arco at this exciting phase in the company’s history,” he said.

"The chance to lead the transition from family-run to family-owned is unique and the prospect of accelerating our plans for growth are exciting.

“As we re-focus our efforts following the Covid-19 pandemic, Arco, like other businesses, will need to face into the challenges of the current economic climate.

"However, our foundations are strong, built on multigenerational values and heritage, and will support us in continuing to evolve the business and build for the future.”

Arco’s strategic plan, Destination 2025, sets out how it will grow over the next three years and adopt new and innovative ideas to futureproof the business.

A spokesperson said: “Mr Bruce will develop this strategy further by maximising the potential of the significant investments undertaken by Arco over recent years and by accelerating digital transformation, enhancing customer experience and driving sustainability.

"As an advocate of collaborative working, Mr Bruce will also increase engagement between the business and colleagues, strengthen supplier partnerships and work closely with customers.”

Thomas Martin, Chairman at Arco, said he was delighted to have made the appointment.

He said: “I am thrilled to have Guy in post at Arco to help take our family-owned business forwards.

"Guy is a proven leader and his experience in delivering transformational growth throughout his career will be very beneficial to Arco as we continue delivering remarkable and effortless experiences for our customers, an ultimately keeping people safe at work.”

Arco’s core purpose is to keep people safe at work. It distributes a range of over 170,000 quality assured, branded and own brand products, including personal protective equipment, workwear, safety footwear, gloves, workplace safety and hygiene products.

Arco Professional Safety Services provide consultancy, training, services and equipment to manage the most complex and high-risk, high hazard scenarios.

Headquartered in Hull, Arco reaches its customers through its extensive product catalogue, website and national network of retail stores.