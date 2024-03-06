The Hull-based company, whose activities include the supply of personal protective equipment, made an operating loss, before exceptional items, of £3.3m in the 12 months to June 30, 2023, compared to an operating profit of £5.8m in 2022. Revenue dipped to £306.7m, from £307.1m in 2022.

Guy Bruce, who was appointed as the company’s new chief executive in December 2022, launched the Destination 2030 strategic framework focusing on brand heritage, safety services, expertise and experience, and commitment to sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stage one of the transformation plan, called Fix the Foundations, is well underway, he said. Stage two, known as Build for Growth, will begin from mid-2024 to target increased share across the safety market.

Arco, whose activities include the supply of personal protective equipment, made an operating loss, before exceptional items, of £3.3m in the 12 months to June 30, 2023.

Mr Bruce said: “I joined Arco at an inflexion point for the business as it responded to post-pandemic challenges and global macro-economic headwinds, which have impacted results for the year ended June 2023.

“Nevertheless, Arco remains a fundamentally strong business and a market leading brand that plays a dominant role in a critical and growing sector. Our renewed focus on service and efficiency will act as a key enabler to delivering a sector-leading customer experience.”

Mr Bruce said the company had seen an encouraging start to the current financial year, with EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) ahead of expectations due to transformation benefits, stronger gross profit margins and cost control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arco’s cash position has also strengthened to £7.8m at December 31, 2023.