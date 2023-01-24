Over-50s group Saga has said it expects annual revenues to jump by up to 50 per cent thanks to a rebound in demand for cruise trips and holidays.

Saga said sales have been boosted by the bounce-back in demand for holidays since the lifting of pandemic restrictions, with the group pencilling in a revenue rise of between 40 per cent and 50 per cent on last year’s £377.2m.

But the holidays-to-financial services firm confirmed a tougher year for its insurance arm after seeing a 3 per cent drop in policy sales and its underwriting business being hit by surging claims costs.

Its underwriting division is seeing claims inflation running at about 13 per cent as the entire sector is hit by the higher costs of repair bills, but Saga said its underwriting arm was driving through double-digit increases in prices.

The woes in its insurance division saw it warn over profits last autumn, slashing its outlook for full-year pre-tax profits to between £20m and £30m, down from the £35m and £50m for the year previous guidance.

Saga on Monday confirmed it was in talks to sell the underwriting arm of its insurance division, Acromas Insurance Company, to help pay down its debts.

The group is reportedly looking to raise up to £90m from offloading Acromas, which underwrites around 25 per cent to 30 per cent of its insurance business, to reduce some of its £721m debt pile.

Saga said its travel business was set to see revenues increase tenfold from the previous year but that it will report a “small” underlying pre-tax loss due to marketing and administrative expenses, as previously guided.

