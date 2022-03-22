Sale of former Kellingley colliery site in Yorkshire helped Harworth deliver strong performance

Last year Harworth announced that it had conditionally exchanged contracts for the sale of its Kellingley development site in Selby, North Yorkshire, to HPREF I Konect Investments SARL, for a consideration of £54.0 million, payable in cash upon completion.

Harworth took control of the 149-acre Kellingley site in 2016, following the closure of the former Kellingley Colliery.

It has since undertaken land remediation and master planning works, and in 2019, received outline planning consent from Selby District Council for the development of up to 1.4 million sq ft of industrial and logistics space, marketed as ‘Konect’.

Lynda Shillaw, Chief Executive of Harworth, commented today: “Harworth maintained its strong momentum throughout 2021.

“In addition to the significant progress made in planning, direct development, lettings and land sales across our portfolio during the year, we agreed terms for the sales of our Ansty strategic land site and Kellingley development site, conditional on planning consent, at significant premiums to book value.

"The proceeds from these sales once completed, alongside the larger senior debt facility we have secured, will provide us with additional firepower to deploy across our development sites and acquisition pipeline."