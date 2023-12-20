The Bradford City Centre Gift Card, launched by Bradford BID, has reached a momentous achievement, as sales exceed the £100,000 mark.

The gift card, which is accepted in over 145 venues, including retail, leisure and hospitality businesses, is aimed at safeguarding funds exclusively for the city centre. Bradford BID says that for every £1 spent on the card, £1 stays within the local economy.

Nikki Chadburn, Bradford BID’s business communications manager said: “This is a remarkable milestone for a dedicated city centre gift card after only two years, showcasing the overwhelming support from residents, visitors, and businesses alike.

It’s fantastic that this money goes directly back into the local economy, which will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and sustainability of the city centre.”

Left to right: Jonny Noble, CEO of Bradford BID, Nikki Chadburn, Business Communications Manager Bradford BID, and Leanne Holmes, Projects and Finance Manager Bradford BID

The Bradford City Centre Gift Card, which is free for Bradford BID member businesses to sign up to, replaced the Broadway gift card at the end of 2022, with the new cards made available in the same year. £5 to £500 can be loaded onto the prepaid Mastercard, with corporate purchasing options also available.

The Bradford City Centre Gift Card has now achieved £110, 271.48 worth of sales as of 19 December 2023.

Adam Renton, general manager at Bradford Theatres, said: "As soon as we heard about the Bradford Gift Card we knew that it would be a great opportunity for Bradford Theatres to support the initiative. It makes a really flexible gift for anyone who loves theatre, music or comedy and people can use the gift card throughout St George’s Hall and the Alhambra Theatre including purchasing tickets, spending at the bar, in our restaurant, café and kiosk.”

Research from a 2023 report by Miconex, the Towns and Cities Gift Card operator, found that 94.9 per cent of organisations said supporting local was important when planning rewards or incentives.

The research, which spoke to over 1,000 organisations, employees and consumers, also found that 91.5 per cent of organisations said support for local companies contributes to their corporate social responsibility efforts. 76.3 per cent said they support local to take an active role in the success of the community.

47.5 per cent said they support local because it aligns with their values as an organisation.