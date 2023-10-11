Salt Taps, Ossett: The Yorkshire brewery shortlisted in the National Pizza Awards 2023
Salt Taps in Ossett is one of the 16 finalists at this year’s awards
The finalists will face off in a live cooking showdown on November 21 at London’s Big Penny Social to determine the 2023 winner.
A range of indie names and well-known brands form this year’s outstanding line-up, with Salt Taps and street food operator Breadstall Pizza competing against the likes of Neapolitan sourdough specialist Franco Manca, Italian restaurant business Piccolino, and London pizza institution Homeslice.
Kitchen professionals from restaurants, food stalls and pubs across the UK submitted their signature pizza recipes in the hopes of making the cut. These will be the pizzas judged at the final next month.
On top of the signature round, the event will see pizzaiolos take part in a technical challenge, where they will use a selection of sponsor ingredients to make the ultimate creation, which will see one chef win the Pizza Chef of the Year title.
The competition also includes a plant-based round. Winners will be decided by a hand-picked panel of expert industry judges.
Genna Ash-Brown, editor of Dine Out Magazine, which organises the annual event, said: “The line-up is certainly impressive. The mix of up-and-coming and well-established names is sure to result in a nail-biting final. We can’t wait for them to step up to the ovens and see who comes out on top.”