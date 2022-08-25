ReNew ELP, a subsidiary of Mura Technology Ltd, has awarded the 10-year operations and maintenance contract to px group, the owners of Saltend Chemicals park, creating 30 jobs on Teesside.Almost half of all plastics – including yoghurt pots, films, flexible plastics and ready meal packaging – ends up in landfill or has to be incinerated because it can’t be recycled.But the plant being built at the Wilton International site will use an innovative process, which can tackle the household waste which is left after mechanical recyling.