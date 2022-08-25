News you can trust since 1754
Saltend Chemicals park owner px Group awarded contract to run world-first plastics plant on Teeside

The owner of a chemical park near Hull has been awarded a contract to run the world’s first commercial scale plant on Teesside capable of recycling all forms of plastic.

By Alexandra Wood
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 6:51 am

ReNew ELP, a subsidiary of Mura Technology Ltd, has awarded the 10-year operations and maintenance contract to px group, the owners of Saltend Chemicals park, creating 30 jobs on Teesside.Almost half of all plastics – including yoghurt pots, films, flexible plastics and ready meal packaging – ends up in landfill or has to be incinerated because it can’t be recycled.But the plant being built at the Wilton International site will use an innovative process, which can tackle the household waste which is left after mechanical recyling.

Artist's impression of ReNew ELP's advanced recycling site on Teeside
