Santander fined £107.8m by finance watchdog over money laundering control failings

Santander UK has been fined £107.8m over “serious and persistent gaps” in its anti-money laundering controls, the financial watchdog has announced.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said business banking customers were affected by anti-money laundering failures.

It said the bank “failed to properly oversee and manage” these systems, which impacted its oversight of more than 560,000 business customers.

Santander had “ineffective” systems to adequately verify the information provided by customers about the business they were doing, the FCA said.

The failures led to more than £298m passing through the bank before it closed accounts.

Mark Steward, Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight at the FCA, said: "Santander’s poor management of their anti-money laundering systems and their inadequate attempts to address the problems created a prolonged and severe risk of money laundering and financial crime.

“As part of our commitment to prevent and reduce financial crime, we continue to take action against firms which fail to operate proper anti-money laundering controls.”

In one case, a new customer opened an account as a small translations business with expected monthly deposits of £5,000. Within six months it was receiving millions in deposits, and swiftly transferring the money to separate accounts, the FCA said.

Although the account was recommended for closure by the bank’s own AML (anti-money laundering) team in March 2014, poor processes and structures meant that this was not acted upon until September 2015. As a result, the customer continued to receive and transfer millions of pounds through its account.

Santander agreed to a request from law enforcement to keep the account open in September 2015, however, it failed to keep track of this request and the account remained open until the FCA wrote to Santander in December 2016.

The FCA identified several other Business Banking accounts which Santander failed to manage correctly, leaving the bank open to serious money laundering risk. There were also examples of the bank failing to promptly deal with ‘red flags’ associated with suspicious activity, such as automated monitoring alerts.

Santander chief executive officer Mike Regnier said: “Santander takes its responsibilities regarding financial crime extremely seriously.

