Saturday Kitchen: £3 beer from Brew York wows presenters on Saturday Kitchen show

Presenters and guests on Saturday Kitchen this morning were astounded by the low price point of an IPA from Brew York in Yorkshire.

By Daniel Sheridan
9 minutes ago
Updated 29th Oct 2022, 11:51am

Matt Tebbutt hosted a special edition of Saturday Kitchen celebrating 100 years of the BBC.

Guests Scott Mills and Floella Benjamin share memories of their time at the corporation.

On the show, Matt and Floella discussed ‘Juice Forsyth’ from Brew York.

Saturday Kitchen: £3 beer from Brew York wows presenters on Saturday Kitchen show COPYRIGHT BBC/SATURDAY KITCHEN

They raved about the IPA before it was revealed to be just £3 a can.

Matt said: “That is three quid?

"If I had that in some posh bar I think you would easily pay six quid for that.”

The beer is brewed in York.

Floella described the beer as “absolutely delicious” despite “not being a big beer drinker”.

Brew York shared a clip of the moment on their social media and thanked the panel for their praise.

