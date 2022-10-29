Matt Tebbutt hosted a special edition of Saturday Kitchen celebrating 100 years of the BBC.

Guests Scott Mills and Floella Benjamin share memories of their time at the corporation.

On the show, Matt and Floella discussed ‘Juice Forsyth’ from Brew York.

They raved about the IPA before it was revealed to be just £3 a can.

Matt said: “That is three quid?

"If I had that in some posh bar I think you would easily pay six quid for that.”

The beer is brewed in York.

Floella described the beer as “absolutely delicious” despite “not being a big beer drinker”.