Savills Barbers: Sheffield brand opens new barber shop in Heart of the City development
Local grooming brand Savills Barbers has opened a new barber shop within Sheffield’s Heart of the City development.
Opening on Pinstone Street, the new shop marks the latest opening in Heart of the City – the major city centre development scheme led by Sheffield City Council and its Strategic Development Partner, Queensberry.
Savills Barbers is a multi-award-winning barber brand in Sheffield. The new, significantly bigger venue is set to become its flagship store, following relocation from Devonshire Street.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.