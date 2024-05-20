Savills Barbers: Sheffield brand opens new barber shop in Heart of the City development

Local grooming brand Savills Barbers has opened a new barber shop within Sheffield’s Heart of the City development.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland
Published 20th May 2024, 06:00 BST

Opening on Pinstone Street, the new shop marks the latest opening in Heart of the City – the major city centre development scheme led by Sheffield City Council and its Strategic Development Partner, Queensberry.

Savills Barbers is a multi-award-winning barber brand in Sheffield. The new, significantly bigger venue is set to become its flagship store, following relocation from Devonshire Street.

