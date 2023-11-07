A new artisan bakery and coffee bar is bringing a taste of Scandinavia to Calderdale.

Scandic House has opened on Stainland Road in West Vale, offering Danish-style open smørrebrød sandwiches and pastries.

And, from Friday, it will be open in the evenings too, serving up tasty charcuterie.

The new venture – underneath popular restaurant Cafe Thai – comes from Cafe Thai’s owners, cousins Scott Carroll and Paul Nichols.

They have teamed up with Nick Hardy, who grew up in Copenhagen and who they met while working in Thailand.

Ella Thompson, Scandic House manager, said the trio have been planning the business for years.

They have spent several months completely refurbishing and redecorating the premises and finally opened at the start of last week.

"The response from people has been really good so far,” she added.

"I think people are amazed because it’s something different and like something you’d expect to see in London.”

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

