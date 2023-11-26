Property developer Scarborough Group International (SGI) has strengthened its senior leadership team with the promotion of Howard Cartwright to group project director.

The move brings Mr Cartwright onto the board alongside chief executive Simon McCabe, group director Scott McCabe, chief finance and operating officer Jeremy Tutton and group development directors Mark Jackson and Paul Kelly, under the continued stewardship of chairman Kevin McCabe.

Since joining Leeds-based SGI in 2016, Mr Cartwright has overseen the entire lifecycle of the group’s development projects, with a particular focus on contract and risk management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His most recent achievements include the project management of phase one, two and three of Middlewood Locks in Salford, which comprises 1,306 new apartments.

Howard Cartwright, group project director at Scarborough Group International.