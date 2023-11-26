Scarborough Group International: Property developer creates new board role for project director
The move brings Mr Cartwright onto the board alongside chief executive Simon McCabe, group director Scott McCabe, chief finance and operating officer Jeremy Tutton and group development directors Mark Jackson and Paul Kelly, under the continued stewardship of chairman Kevin McCabe.
Since joining Leeds-based SGI in 2016, Mr Cartwright has overseen the entire lifecycle of the group’s development projects, with a particular focus on contract and risk management.
His most recent achievements include the project management of phase one, two and three of Middlewood Locks in Salford, which comprises 1,306 new apartments.
In this newly-created board position, he will lead the company's next phase of development projects. Simon McCabe said: “Howard’s appointment to the board is a strategic move, signalling our steadfast commitment and proactive approach to fostering a culture of accountability and transparency in relation to the technical aspects of development right across the business.”