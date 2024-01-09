Property regeneration and placemaking specialist, Scarborough Group International, (SGI) has announced that it has refreshed its business strategy with the launch of Scarborough Management Services.

The group will offer an expanded range of services including development advisory, project management, asset management, property management and serviced office management.

The group said that the launch of Scarborough Management Services represents a significant milestone in SGI’s growth trajectory, re-uniting the legacy and expertise of one of the Group’s former divisions, Teesland, with its core development expertise.

Simon McCabe, chief executive at SGI, said: "By amalgamating SGI’s extensive experience and established track record in delivering large-scale regeneration projects with the prestige of Teesland’s legacy, we’re strategically poised to address the multi-faceted challenges within today's dynamic real estate landscape.

“With the launch of Scarborough Management Services, where we have established offices in Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, London and Edinburgh, our goal is to curate a comprehensive suite of Management Services tailored specifically for property owners and investors seeking to unlock the latent value within their property assets.”

SGI originally acquired Teesland in the early 1990s.

At the height of its success in 2002, Teesland became listed on the London Stock Exchange with its operations expanded to hold a portfolio of funds under management across Europe with a value in excess of £5bn. More recently however, SGI’s shifted solely towards delivering its own projects across the UK.