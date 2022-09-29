Scarborough Group International unveils plans for new industrial park in Leeds

The proposed scheme, known locally as Brown Moor, forms part of SGI’s wider investment in the area, creating hundreds more jobs for people, it said.

SGI is launching a public consultation on the plans, which will take place at The Springs, Leeds.

These events are happening during the first week of October and all members of the local community are invited to attend and share their views.

Scarborough Group International has unveiled plans for a new industrial park next to Thorpe Park in Leeds.

All information from the events will also be available to view online to ensure that as many local people can get involved as possible.

The project website is brownmoorconsultation.co.uk.

The plans seek to deliver a purpose-built industrial and logistics park, alongside extensive landscaping and expansion of public access to the existing connections within Thorpe Park Leeds.

The proposed buildings provide a range of different sizes, allowing them to be suitable for companies of different scales within the advanced manufacturing, logistics and distribution sectors.

SGI said the development will create hundreds of new jobs, supporting local employment and the prosperity of East Leeds and the Leeds City Region.

Nicola Bulley, group head of marketing and communications at SGI, said: “Thorpe Park is a major contributor to the East Leeds economy, expanding employment, retail and leisure opportunities, and creating a vibrant mixed-use community.

"Our proposals seek to enhance this by further diversifying the type of space available and increasing the number of jobs available for local people.

“We are fully committed to engaging with the local community and hope that as many people as possible are able to participate in this public consultation so that we can share our proposals and take on board any feedback to ensure that we respond to local needs.”

