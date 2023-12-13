Broadacres Housing Association is working in partnership with housebuilder Keepmoat to provide 88 new homes in the village of Aiskew, near Bedale in North Yorkshire.The organisations said all of the homes will be affordable with 49 for rent and 39 for shared ownership, the latter enabling people to get a foot on the property ladder without having to secure large mortgages.The development will feature a mixture of one, two, three and four-bedroom houses to appeal to a cross-section of the community.The scheme, just off Blind Lane and beside the Wensleydale Railway, was given the go-ahead by North Yorkshire Council earlier this year and meets the authority’s objective of increasing the number of two and three bedroom homes in the area, improving options for smaller families and couples and allowing older people to downsize.Helen Fielding, Broadacres’ director of development and investment, said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with Keepmoat to deliver these much-needed affordable homes in this part of rural North Yorkshire.“People living in the Aiskew, and surrounding areas will be given first priority when we complete the homes in 2026 and this forms part of Broadacres’ drive to ensure our rural communities remain sustainable for future generations.”All 88 homes will be heated by renewable energy air source heat pumps and have other energy saving features, such as triple glazed windows and have enhanced levels of insulation to make them net zero ready.Ms Fielding said: “Not only do we want our homes to be affordable to rent or buy, but we also want them to be cheaper and more efficient to run and this ties in with our sustainability strategy and the progress we are making become a net zero carbon organisation by 2050.”Ian Worgan, regional managing director at Keepmoat, North East added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Broadacres Housing Association to deliver much needed sustainable, affordable homes for local residents.