Scheme to build flats and shops in Wakefield village given green light despite more than 100 objections

A scheme to build flats and shops in a Wakefield village has been recommended for approval despite more than 100 objections.

People living in Wrenthorpe say the plan to convert a derelict former business premises will add to “nightmare” parking problems.

A developer has applied to build 11 flats and two retail units at the vacant site on Wrenthorpe Road.

Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee is to consider the scheme at a meeting on August 17.

Wrenthorpe residents are objecting to a planning application for 11 flats and two retail units and a derelict site in the village.

Local councillors have voiced opposition on behalf of residents.

Comments submitted by Nadiah Sharp, councillor for Wenthorpe and Outwood West, describe the parking situation in the area as “a scandal”.

Coun Sharp also said the scheme has “no consideration” for nearby businesses, including Wrenthorpe Post Office and the New Wheel pub.

Fellow ward councillor Charlie Keith said: “The impact of the on-street parking on such a narrow, well-used road would be devastating.

“I feel trying to reconfigure what I view as a challenging building to produce such dwellings is based on turning a profit, whilst leaving the community to pick up, and live alongside, the consequences.”

The proposals include two parking bays for electric vehicle charging plus the creation of a communal garden area.

Residents say there is already a chronic shortage of parking in the village.

When the plans were submitted in February, Sally Kennerley, licensee of the New Wheel, which is opposite the site, said: “I have had this pub for 19 years now and have seen how busy this road has become. The situation is ridiculous.

“There are four schools in the vicinity. The traffic is a nightmare during the school run.

“Parking has become a major issue for people in Wrenthorpe. We understand that the site does need to be developed but there are just not enough car parking spaces in the village as it is.”

A transport statement commissioned in support of the scheme says there is sufficient on-street parking and public transport links to cope with the development.

It states: “While the site does not meet relevant parking standards, it is considered that sufficient on-street parking capacity exists to accommodate any likely parking demand arising as a result of the development proposals.”

The report adds: “The site is situated within an accessible location to the north east of Wakefield city centre, with opportunities for future residents, visitors and customers to undertake journeys by sustainable modes of travel.”