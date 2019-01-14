Schofield Sweeney aims for growth as it announces raft of promotions

LAW firm Schofield Sweeney plans to secure more commercial property work in the healthcare and renewables sectors in 2019.

The firm has started the year with a raft of promotions as it aims to increase its market share.

The firm has promoted three members of its team to partner, taking its total number of partners to 35 across its three offices in Leeds, Bradford and Huddersfield.

The promotions include Karen Crutchley, a Leeds-based commercial partner, while Angela Cashin has been promoted to the role of corporate partner based in Huddersfield.

David Cowgill, the President of the Leeds Law Society, has become a partner in the commercial property team. There were further promotions announced with Annie Gray (employment), Annie Hui-Gillen (litigation), Lucy Holroyd (corporate), Nigel Brook (litigation), Pardeep Khela (commercial property) all promoted to associate. Gemma Sherbourne (employment), Rebecca Beaumont (litigation) and Zoe Oates (insolvency and restructuring) were all promoted to the role of legal directors.

Martin Sweeney, the firm’s managing partner, said: “2018 was another successful year for us, there has been a solid increase in both volume of instructions and turnover.

“These promotions were well deserved and all part of the culture of recognition we have within the firm. We continue to attract and retain leading lawyers.”

Rob Hayes, a partner in the firm’s commercial property team, said the firm’s pipeline of work was strong in the medium term.

He said the firm planned to act for landowners and developers on strategic land agreements to meet demand for housing.

Schofield Sweeney is also poised to carry out more work for its GP client base on primary health care premises.

Mr Hayes also sees opportunities in the renewables sector.

He added: “We have a strong position in the small scale renewable sector as well as working on larger waste to energy schemes, which are again popular with central Government to assist with meeting UK climate change targets.

“We still see some opportunity for growth in the occupier sector, although retail and leisure may suffer a Brexit effect.”