A leading scientist has raised concerns about the use of biomass as a replacement for the burning of coal following MPs criticising the use of the process at Drax’s Yorkshire site.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Dr Michael Norton, Environment Programme Director at the European Academies Science Advisory Council, expressed a series of doubts about the use of biomass in energy production, adding to those raised earlier this month in Parliament.

Dr Norton was speaking in relation to the broader principle of biomass use rather than specifically in regards to Drax’s operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The overall impact of the conversions from coal to biomass have been negative, they have merely speeded up climate change rather than delivered the sort of improvements that you’d get if you invest the same amount of money into solar or wind.”

Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2013, Drax began switching to the use of biomass rather than coal. In 2021, it ended commercial operation of its two coal-fired generation units.

Drax also has multi-billion pound plans, backed by the Government, to use Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) at its site, which includes carbon capture technology intended to capture and store the majority of the CO2 which is emitted through burning biomass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Norton expressed concern about the way in which CO2 emissions are measured by facilities which burn biomass.

Biomass is created by turning wood into wood pellets, which are then burned instead of coal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CO2 emissions created by using this method are accounted for in the land use from the country in which the wood is collected, and in emissions related to transport, not in the emissions which come out of the smoke stack.

Dr Norton claimed that the recording of CO2 emissions in this way was “misleading”. He added: “You're comparing the amount you emit on the way with the amount that came out of the stack when you’re burning coal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drax says the use of biomass pellets has reduced its carbon emissions by 80 per cent when compared to coal across the renewable fuel’s lifecycle.

Dr Norton’s comments follows a Westminster Hall debate this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selaine Saxby, MP for North Devon, described Drax as “the UK’s biggest single-point source of carbon dioxide emissions”.

She also said: “The difference between the idea that burning wood for energy is renewable and the reality comes from two misrepresentations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both come about from the wrong approach to accounting for the carbon output. The emissions from cutting down trees are attributed to the land-use sector rather than the energy-generation sector. As we import the majority of our wood pellets, we are exporting our carbon emissions.”

Charlotte Nichols, MP for Warrington North, said the burning of wood produces 18 per cent more CO2 than the burning of coal, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Drax said: “We meet all the required legislation, regulations and standards which govern the energy sector, our business and supply chains. Drax reports on its full supply chain and associated emissions to Ofgem under legislative requirements.”

The Government says biomass is a renewable low carbon energy source and has played a “key role” in boosting Britain’s energy security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Government biomass strategy will be published next year.

Drax has said its plans for BECCS in Yorkshire “could lead to 8 million tonnes of carbon removals in the UK per year by 2030".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carbon capture systems are created to run alongside plants which burn biomass.

A company spokesperson said: “BECCS is critical to energy security as well as global efforts to urgently address the climate crisis. No other technology can deliver reliable, renewable and secure power, whatever the weather, while permanently removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad