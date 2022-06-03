Seabrook Crisps are purchased by nine million UK households after period of 'strong' trading

The Bradford-based firm, which was founded 76 years ago and employs around 160 people, said it had achieved a strong trading performance over the last half year and it is planning an extensive marketing campaign to include TV advertising, digital and social media activity to help it grow.

Calbee, the UK subsidiary of the global snack company, Calbee Inc, purchased Seabrook Crisps in October 2018 to support its strategic objective to expand internationally and establish a foothold in European markets.

Seabrook, which is now worth £74 million, said it had added an additional 1.8 million households to its customer base since January 2021. The company’s crisps are now purchased by almost nine million UK households.

Jon Wood, Commercial Director at Calbee UK, said: “It’s been a very strong year for Seabrook Crisps as the most recent figures show. We’re incredibly proud to reveal that the brand is now worth £74 million which has accelerated greatly over the last year. In addition to our core Seabrook products, NPD (new product development) such as our Loaded range, has also played a part in this incredible growth."

A spokesman said: “UK-wide distribution continues to grow for Seabrook Crisps, which now has 35 per cent national penetration. The brand is in more than one in two households in the north of England.”

In April this year, Seabrook continued its partnership with Alton Towers Resort for the fifth year and expanded the offer to include Thorpe Park Resort.

“The introduction of Thorpe Park to our on pack-promotion is a fantastic addition and demonstrates the brand’s national footprint which is only increasing, particularly in the south of England. We have some really exciting news to announce this year and hope 2022 continues to deliver excellent results.”

Seabrook, which is famous for its crinkly crisps, was founded in 1946 by the entrepreneur Charles Brook in Bradford.