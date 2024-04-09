The Sailors’ Children’s Society has welcomed barrister Cathy Kioko-Gilligan and Rhiannon Beeson, who runs her own full service marketing agency The Be Brand.

Natasha Barley, CEO of the Society, said: “The Sailors’ Children’s Society is going from strength to strength but like all charities we need to keep moving forward with new people and new ideas. We work nationally to support disadvantaged children from the merchant navy, Royal Navy, the offshore wind industry, fishing fleets and inland waterways but Hull is our historic home and I am delighted that we have been able to recruit two people from the local community who know what the city and its people are about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Society acts as a lifeline for the children of families in crisis experiencing bereavement, family breakdown or diagnosis of a life limiting or terminal illness and all the families it works with are experiencing financial hardship.

Cathy Kioko-Gilligan (left) and Rhiannon Beeson, the new trustees at the Sailors’ Children’s Society.

Ms Kioko-Gilligan, who is a Deputy Lieutenant of the East Riding, was a beneficiary of the Society’s services when her father, a merchant seaman, passed away when she was just three.

She said: “I had a little sister and times were hard, especially as we reached school age and mum couldn’t afford uniforms. She was a nurse in training and went to social services for help but they said she earned slightly too much so we couldn’t have any money. Mum was heartbroken and didn’t know what to do but her matron at work suggested she talk to the Society.