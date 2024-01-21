All Sections
Self service counters: Fears self service machines in libraries will stop human interaction

A councillor has been assured that the roll out of self service counters at Bradford’s libraries will not mean visitors are left without anyone to speak to.
By Chris Young
Published 21st Jan 2024, 11:08 GMT

In December a new self service kiosk was installed in Shipley Library with the view to rolling them out in all 10 Bradford Council run libraries early this year.

A recent report into the library service in Shipley said: “As well as offering improved functionality including on-screen promotions, the kiosks will offer the ability to pay charges using chip and pin technology.

“This is expected to be a popular service judging by feedback received from a public consultation on IT in libraries.”

Shipley LibraryShipley Library
Shipley Library

The report was discussed at a meeting of the Council’s Shipley Area Committee on Wednesday.

Councillor Debbie Davies (Cons, Baildon) said: “People go to libraries not just to get books, but to speak to people. They want to interact with people.

“I don’t see the kiosks as a positive, I see it as a negative.”

Christine May, manager of Bradford Libraries, assured her that the kiosks were not replacing all the staff at libraries.

She said: “Some people just want to pick up a book and be in and out. For other people who want more interaction there will still be staff there to talk to.”

