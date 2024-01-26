Self storage depot could be built off Leeds Road if newly revealed plans approved

A planning application to install 55 storage containers on a site off Buck Street has just been submitted to Bradford Council.

Buildings next to a fenced off area on the street would be demolished to make way for the development, which has been submitted by a Mr Shahid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application says the buildings are “in a state of disrepair” and the rest of the site was fenced off due to people using the site to sell drugs and dump stolen cars.

Buck Street Storage

It adds: “The site will provide much needed storage space for customers within this commercial area.

“Local businesses in the vicinity are also looking for additional storage space which they do not have in their existing buildings.

“The area is currently very run down and the applicant is having a lot of issues with drunk individuals and drug users who are leaving litter and needles around the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is looking at lifting the whole area by bringing the site back into use to help regenerate the area.”

The site will include CCTV cameras and 24 hour security.