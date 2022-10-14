Senior leaders must buy into sustainability drives at their firms: Katie McShera

Sustainability and social value drives — a phenomenon which was once the reserve of ‘alternative’ businesses — are becoming increasingly commonplace.

Of course, reams of in-depth digital documentation and policy making are an important place to start with any newly implemented corporate approach. However, the success of such an initiative requires a whole lot more than putting the wheels in motion and expecting them to turn.

Buy in at a senior leadership level is crucial.

Katie McShera has her say.

But for those who wish to do more than pay ‘lip service’ to their sustainability ambitions, it’s vital that they continue to educate and inspire

their wider teams — not only encouraging them to play their part within the workplace, but to take a leading role in instigating positive change beyond the 9-5.

However, fostering this kind of cultural shift requires a concerted effort, which starts with ensuring that employees throughout the business understand the bigger picture — and where they fit in.

Consistent and creative communication is a vital piece of this puzzle.

Sharing opportunities to put sustainability into practice can help bolster efforts to ensure the outcomes are far reaching. Leveraging seasonal events to highlight the potential for change can be especially impactful.

Christmas, a season that many people celebrate and love — but one which takes a significant toll as far as the environment is concerned — can be a pertinent place to start.

Meanwhile, creating opportunities for people to come together, discuss their ideas, and play a role in shaping company policies on sustainability is a way to generate increased engagement across the business. Forming a ‘green team’ made up of colleagues who feel an affinity with the cause, can help to inspire diverse opinions and rally involvement from employees at all levels of the organisation.

From a social value perspective, inviting team members to propose chosen charities that are close to their hearts increases their affinity and commitment to a particular cause.

Moreover, freeing up a period of working time for volunteering activities, is another way to encourage uptake — and demonstrates a genuine commitment from an employer to facilitate philanthropic endeavours.

Of course, it’s easy to see how turning off the light or lowering the thermostat can save a business money. How it relates to environmental causes, however, can feel somewhat more abstract.

Truly prioritising sustainability and social values means making it a part of the daily conversation, across all departments.

By invoking a collective sense of responsibility and accountability for the broader implications of those everyday decisions, is essential — and a key factor in creating a cultural shift that emanates beyond a company’s four walls, inspiring an impact that lives on for years to come.

