Seven blocks of Rotherham flats will get enhanced fire safety measures as part of Grenfell policy

After 72 people died in the Grenfell Tower fire in London, the government created stricter fire safety standards for ‘higher-risk’ buildings which are at least 18 metres or seven storeys high, or have a high number of residents.

Following the tragedy, councils must now assess the fire risk in buildings it is responsible for, such as council housing, and minimise the risk of fires ignitingand spreading in its properties.

Fire risk assessments are in place and are up to date within Rotherham Council’s seven ‘higher-risk’ blocks, according to the council’s policy report, and residents have received ‘bespoke communication’ about evacuation procedures.

The flats facing safety changes

The flats are Beeversleigh House, Clifton; Tom Burgess House, Westgate; Winchester Court, Wharncliffe; Millfold House, Westgate; Shaftesbury House, St Anns; Dawson Croft, Greasbrough; and Hampstead Green, and Wellfield Lodge in Kimberworth Park.

The report adds that 1,403 new fire doors have been replaced in council properties, with 398 more earmarked for completion.

Warrants were secured to force entry into four properties to complete the fire door replacements.