S.H. Structures Limited: award winning Yorkshire steel fabrication firm set to appoint administrators
S.H. Structures Limited, based in Sherburn in Elmet, has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators while a buyer is sought for the company.
The firm previously worked on the famous six kilometres and 600 tonne horse head sculptures, The Kelpies, which are located in Falkirk, Scotland.
An announcement from Begbies Traynor, which the firm plans to appoint as administrator, said: “Due to losses on various contracts and a gap in production scheduling due to projects being delayed, the directors of the company have filed a Notice of Intention to appoint administrators Andrew Mackenzie and Louise Longley of Begbies Traynor to protect the company whilst options are explored and a buyer sought for the business.”
The company, which is over 30 years old, is a multi-award winning business in the field of steel fabrication and structures.
