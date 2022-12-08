The Leeds West MP visited the award-winning site in Farsley to highlight the success of small businesses in the Leeds and Bradford area and to hear their stories at first hand.
During the past 10 years the mill has been transformed into a modern office and mixed-use complex, creating 400 sustainable new jobs with almost 100 companies.
Ms Reeves met three small businesses at the mill during her visit: the Emma White Jewellery Studio, HR Breathing Space and Adept Consulting Engineers.
Ms Reeves said: “Small business owners working with like-minded people will find synergies and inspiration here, which is beautiful. This is an old mill which has brought people together and been the catalyst for more small businesses opening on the rest of Farsley Town Street. It is inspirational what has been achieved so far.”
William Gaunt, co-owner of Sunny Bank with his cousin John, said: “It was great to see Rachel supporting some of the many small businesses we have here at Sunny Bank Mills. They are really struggling at the moment. She was keen to listen to what business owners had to say. Small businesses need all the help they can get in these days of high inflation and uncertainty.”