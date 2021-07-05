Shares with the Bradford-based grocer now stand at 266.7p per share after a third private equity company said it is eying a takeover move, furthering speculation there could be a dramatic bidding war for the retailer.

Investment giant Apollo said today it is considering launching its own bid after the Bradford-based supermarket chain agreed a £6.3 billion private equity takeover offer on Saturday.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New-York based asset manager Apollo Global Management confirmed that it is “in the preliminary stages of evaluating a possible offer for Morrisons” on behalf of investment firms managed by Apollo.

Morrisons is now the subject of three bids for a takeover.

It added that no formal approach has yet been made to the board of the Bradford-based chain.

However, the update will spark speculation that shareholders could see a bidding war for the supermarket group.

The interest from Apollo comes two days after Morrisons told investors it had agreed a £6.3 billion bid from a consortium of investment groups.

The offer, led by Softbank-owned Fortress which has partnered with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Koch Real Estate Investments, will see shareholders receive 252p per share plus a 2p special dividend.

The agreement came almost two weeks after private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) made an approach last month.

In a statement on Monday, Apollo added: “There can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made.”

It is understood that Apollo hired investment bank Morgan Stanley to advise over any potential offer.

Andrew Gwynn, an equity analyst at the financial firm Exane, said he believed the Fortress-led bid had a good chance.

“Fortress doesn’t seem to be proposing any aggressive change, with a focus on simply empowering the management team to deliver on their longer-term strategy. The deal is conditional on 75% approval from shareholders. We think that should be achievable at this price range. The deal is very likely to succeed,” he said.

Meanwhile Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented “As an investment destination, the UK is attracting increased interest from overseas and the latest twist in the Morrisons bidding war has upped the ante.

"Having rejected an initial 230p per share bid from Clayton Dubilier & Rice, the board has now accepted a 254p bid from Fortress, apparently on the basis of business continuity as well as price.

"It is perfectly feasible, however, that this is not yet the end game. UK supermarkets in general are cash generating engines, whose share price gains have been capped by the costs of the pandemic, despite increased sales, making them more attractive on valuation metrics. In addition, Morrisons largely owns its freehold estate, adding another sweetener to any potential purchase.