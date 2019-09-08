SharkNinja moves to new offices in Leeds

The creator of the home technology brand SharkNinja, maker of Shark floorcare products and Ninja kitchen appliances, is moving its Yorkshire headquarters from Wakefield to Leeds.

In a deal brokered by the Leeds office of global property consultancy Knight Frank, SharkNinja is taking 16,021 sq ft of office space at Century Way, Thorpe Park.

Knight Frank advised both SharkNinja and the landlord, Canal & River Trust, in what is one of the biggest out-of-town office deals in Yorkshire this year.

Elizabeth Ridler, partner with Knight Frank in Leeds, said: “This is a very significant deal, underlining the popularity and pulling power of Thorpe Park. This superb business park is going from strength to strength – there’s a huge buzz about it now, which is thoroughly deserved.”

Jon Wright of SharkNinja added: “We are moving to Thorpe Park as part of the significant growth the business has incurred over the last few years. Shark is the UK’s fastest growing vacuum cleaner brand and the UK’s best-selling upright vacuum cleaner brand.

“We moved into our current unit at Calder Park in Wakefield in 2014 with less than 20 people and now have over 90 employees based from Leeds. We have approximately 230 employees in the UK now.

“We needed a site which could support continued growth, attract strong talent from the region and represent our European head office as we drive our EU growth moving forward.“

SharkNinja said it is investing in the fit-out of the office to create a state-of-the art office facility.

Mr Wright said: “This will enable us to work closely with our US group using video conferencing and provide a great platform to showcase our market leading products to retailers.”

Roger Marsh, chair of Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership, said: “I’m delighted that through the Growth Service, the LEP has supported SharkNinja to retain their headquarters in the Leeds City Region. It’s vital that we continue to support growing businesses to drive economic growth and create more jobs, and I encourage all to get in touch and access the support available.”

SharkNinja has taken a five year lease at Century Way.