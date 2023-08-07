A much-loved Indian restaurant in Yorkshire – which has done a lot of work with local charities in recent years – has closed and been put up for sale.

Sheesh Mahal, on King Cross Road, in Halifax, has been listed on property website Rightmove for £30,000.

According to the listing: “The restaurant is currently closed as the owner wishes to concentrate on other business interests he has.”

The listing says the fully-fitted and equipped 80-seat restaurant would suit any style of operation and cuisine. It said the business was taking £10,000 to £12,000 a week before it closed.

Sheesh Mahal is on King Cross Road in Halifax

It was refurbished five years ago, at a cost of over £130,000, and is ready for new owners to take over and trade almost immediately.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to acquire a fully-fitted restaurant at a fraction of its actual value,” the listing adds. “It is priced to sell quickly and therefore an early viewing is highly recommended.”