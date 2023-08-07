All Sections
Sheesh Mahal, Halifax: Popular Yorkshire Indian restaurant has closed and is up for sale

A much-loved Indian restaurant in Yorkshire – which has done a lot of work with local charities in recent years – has closed and been put up for sale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Aug 2023, 08:41 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 09:42 BST

Sheesh Mahal, on King Cross Road, in Halifax, has been listed on property website Rightmove for £30,000.

According to the listing: “The restaurant is currently closed as the owner wishes to concentrate on other business interests he has.”

The listing says the fully-fitted and equipped 80-seat restaurant would suit any style of operation and cuisine. It said the business was taking £10,000 to £12,000 a week before it closed.

Sheesh Mahal is on King Cross Road in HalifaxSheesh Mahal is on King Cross Road in Halifax
It was refurbished five years ago, at a cost of over £130,000, and is ready for new owners to take over and trade almost immediately.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to acquire a fully-fitted restaurant at a fraction of its actual value,” the listing adds. “It is priced to sell quickly and therefore an early viewing is highly recommended.”

The Sheesh Mahal team have worked with Halifax Community Fridge every Ramadan for the past three years to deliver iftar meals for those in need.

