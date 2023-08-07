Sheesh Mahal, on King Cross Road, in Halifax, has been listed on property website Rightmove for £30,000.
According to the listing: “The restaurant is currently closed as the owner wishes to concentrate on other business interests he has.”
The listing says the fully-fitted and equipped 80-seat restaurant would suit any style of operation and cuisine. It said the business was taking £10,000 to £12,000 a week before it closed.
It was refurbished five years ago, at a cost of over £130,000, and is ready for new owners to take over and trade almost immediately.
"This is a tremendous opportunity to acquire a fully-fitted restaurant at a fraction of its actual value,” the listing adds. “It is priced to sell quickly and therefore an early viewing is highly recommended.”
The Sheesh Mahal team have worked with Halifax Community Fridge every Ramadan for the past three years to deliver iftar meals for those in need.