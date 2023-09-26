Sheffield 3D printer develops new process to help detect issues in food production

A Sheffield-based 3D printing firm has announced that it has created a new way for the food industry to detect problems during the production process.

Addition Design, based at the Advanced Manufacturing Park Technology Centre, has designed a process which allows food manufacturers to access production parts that meet the regulatory requirements of food production components.

Tom Fripp, director at Addition Design, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have found a solution that works for all parties and, importantly, reduces the costs for food manufacturers. The particular process we have developed means that we can produce parts on demand for manufacturers, using our Selective Laser Sintering machine and then post-process them in a way that means they still meet food contact requirements."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new technique addresses a number of issues that affect the industry’s ability to use 3D printing while complying with food-safety regulations which require food contact components to be blue.

The new Food Contact Blue parts by Addition Design’s AddParts service.