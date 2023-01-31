Sheffield-based artificial intelligence company Pivigo, which has launched a new platform to help social landlords manage rent arrears, has raised a further £1.55m in investment.

The new round of funding comes from NPIF – Mercia Equity Finance, which is managed by Mercia and part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund (NPIF), and Mercia’s EIS funds.

Pivigo’s platform, which is used by Peabody, London Borough of Camden, Community Housing and Cobalt, uses machine learning to help maximise rent collection, identify tenants most in need of support and “transform" productivity.

Pivigo CEO Alex Willard said: “We are pleased to be working with Mercia to roll it out to social landlords, especially at the current time when the cost of living crisis is putting their tenants’ finances under greater pressure.

Alex Willard, CEO of Pivigo.

“Managers can only make decisions on the basis of the data insights available, however most organisations lack data insights so make poor decisions. Machine learning radically improves the odds – helping to improve outcomes and profitability. Our product enables organisations to feel the benefits without the need for their own data science team."

The latest funding follows an initial £1.25m investment from Mercia and NPIF in 2021, which helped the Sheffield-based company to develop the platform. Since this time, it has more than doubled the size of its team to over 20 people.

The firm noted that the latest round will enable it to create new jobs, boost its sales and marketing, and roll out its product to more social landlords.

Founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Jason Muller, Pivigo started out as a consultancy delivering bespoke solutions for clients including AstraZeneca, Royal Mail and the Food Standards Agency.