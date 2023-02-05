Sheffield-based IT infrastructure supply business Highlander Computing Solutions Ltd has been acquired by FluidOne, a London-based provider of connected cloud solutions.

FluidOne notes that the acquisition will further expand its reach into the North of England, and will see revenue grow by 35 per cent.

Russell Horton, FluidOne CEO, said: “Bringing Highlander into the group is an exciting move for us as their services really complement those in our existing portfolio, further strengthening our Connected Cloud solutions, as well as enabling us to bring a strong IT service offering to small and medium enterprises."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlander will continue to be led by managing director Steve Brown and will become a centre of excellence for IT managed services for the existing FluidOne customers.

Steve Brown, Highlander Computing Solutions Ltd. managing director

Headquartered in Sheffield, Highlander will combine the existing FluidOne IT teams based in Cheltenham, Colgate and London into a branch network providing local account management, engineering and centralised leadership.