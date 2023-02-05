FluidOne notes that the acquisition will further expand its reach into the North of England, and will see revenue grow by 35 per cent.
Russell Horton, FluidOne CEO, said: “Bringing Highlander into the group is an exciting move for us as their services really complement those in our existing portfolio, further strengthening our Connected Cloud solutions, as well as enabling us to bring a strong IT service offering to small and medium enterprises."
Highlander will continue to be led by managing director Steve Brown and will become a centre of excellence for IT managed services for the existing FluidOne customers.
Headquartered in Sheffield, Highlander will combine the existing FluidOne IT teams based in Cheltenham, Colgate and London into a branch network providing local account management, engineering and centralised leadership.
The acquisition follows FluidOne’s investment in Microsoft Gold Partner Marathon Information Technology Services in May 2022.