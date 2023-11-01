The corporate law team of Sheffield-based MD Law has announced that it has completed deals worth a cumulative value of more than £100 million over the last year.

The team’s activities have included acting for the owners on the sale of a 78-bed, purpose-built Middlesex care home; the disposal of a Sheffield-based commercial laundry business to a nationwide provider and the conversion of a South Yorkshire law firm to 100 per cent employee ownership.

The legal work was completed by MD Law’s James Burdekin, who specialises in commercial and corporate law, and who became the fifth partner at the expanding Broomhall-based firm in October 2021, and solicitor Natalie Gibson who joined earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Burdekin said: “The team has had a great start, picking up a number of significant instructions – many recommended by our local contacts in accountancy and finance. Despite economic uncertainty and a harder market, the outlook is still looking positive, with many deals in the pipeline as there is funding available.

Left to right: James Burdekin and Natalie Gibson at Sheffield's MD Law.

“As a team, we are delighted to have helped so many deals over the line. The quality and complexity of deals completed gives the team excellent forward momentum.”

MD Law was formed eight years ago and acts for, and advises, insolvency professionals, businesses and individuals.

Founder and partner of MD Law Matthew Dixon said: “The last 12 months have been our busiest ever on the corporate side, and the new team has worked incredibly hard to ensure all projects were finished to our usual high quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad