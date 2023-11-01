Sheffield-based MD Law surpasses £100 million in corporate deals
The team’s activities have included acting for the owners on the sale of a 78-bed, purpose-built Middlesex care home; the disposal of a Sheffield-based commercial laundry business to a nationwide provider and the conversion of a South Yorkshire law firm to 100 per cent employee ownership.
The legal work was completed by MD Law’s James Burdekin, who specialises in commercial and corporate law, and who became the fifth partner at the expanding Broomhall-based firm in October 2021, and solicitor Natalie Gibson who joined earlier this year.
Mr Burdekin said: “The team has had a great start, picking up a number of significant instructions – many recommended by our local contacts in accountancy and finance. Despite economic uncertainty and a harder market, the outlook is still looking positive, with many deals in the pipeline as there is funding available.
“As a team, we are delighted to have helped so many deals over the line. The quality and complexity of deals completed gives the team excellent forward momentum.”
MD Law was formed eight years ago and acts for, and advises, insolvency professionals, businesses and individuals.
Founder and partner of MD Law Matthew Dixon said: “The last 12 months have been our busiest ever on the corporate side, and the new team has worked incredibly hard to ensure all projects were finished to our usual high quality.
“We are now positioning ourselves as a leading legal adviser to the owner managed business and SME market and looking forward with real optimism in this area. The local mergers and acquisitions market is looking increasingly buoyant and we have a varied workload and some fantastic new deals in the pipeline.”