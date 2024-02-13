Sheffield-based Westfield Health announces new partnership with Scottish digital wellbeing firm
Glasgow-based The Original Fit Factory, creator of corporate well-being platform TRUCONNECT, has partnered with Westfield Health to integrate its platform into the Sheffield firm’s active space propositon.
The Original Fit Factory will also use its platform to support the well-being of Westfield Health employees internally.
James Wildish, head of technology and corporate wellness at TRUCONNECT, said: “Looking at mental health issues alone they cost UK employers up to £42 billion last year.
“Health and well-being moving up the corporate agenda is long overdue, and we’re incredibly excited to be working with Westfield Health to empower businesses to take the best possible care of their employees.”
The businesses have plans to explore opportunities to expand the platform across Westfield Health’s portfolio of wellbeing and insurance corporate clients - which as a collective includes 400,000 people and 9,000 businesses across the UK and Europe.
Enrolled businesses will have access to TRUCONNECT’s collection of fitness programs, health, well-being and nutrition resources, in some cases extending to the provision of a cloud-based, corporate gym management software solution.
Westfield Health CEO, Dave Capper, said: “We’re thrilled to be announcing this partnership with TRUCONNECT which we see only furthering the exceptional customer experience we pride ourselves on delivering across our client portfolio.
“At a time when many employers are under extreme financial pressure, investing to help employees cope can seem expensive, both in cost and time, but the cost of ignoring the problem is even greater.”
