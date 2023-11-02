Sheffield-based ZOO Digital Group announces expansion of its operations in India

ZOO Digital Group has announced the expansion of its operations in India with the launch of a new production facility in Chennai.

ZOO Digital enables major Hollywood studios and streaming services to globalise their content by providing technology-enabled localisation and media services.

Founded in 2001, ZOO Digital operates from hubs in Los Angeles, London, Dubai, Turkey, South Korea, India and Denmark with a development and production centre in Sheffield.

In a statement, ZOO Digital said: “The launch of a second multi-purpose facility in India, alongside Mumbai, is a strategic move to support the production of dubbing and other media localisation services in regional languages. The facility will harness the rich pool of local talent to create authentic localised content, helping to address the increasing global demand for high-quality South Indian language content and distribution of non-South Indian titles in India.”

Stuart Green, CEO of ZOO Digital, said: "The establishment of our new facility in Chennai marks a significant milestone for ZOO Digital’s operations in India. We are proud of the success of ZOO India to date, which reflects the importance of the region to all global streaming services and the expertise of our talented team.

"This second facility will scale up capacity to more than double ZOO India’s revenues in FY24 (full year 2024), while catering to the region’s wide array of languages and the diverse post-production needs of our clients.”